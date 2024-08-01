Chase ends in police shooting in Rosemead neighborhood

ROSEMEAD, Calif. (KABC) -- A chase ended with San Gabriel police opening fire in a Rosemead neighborhood Wednesday evening.

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. near Charlotte and Garvey avenues, according to police. At the scene, a tarp appeared to be covering a body and several evidence markers were placed on the street.

Further details on the shooting and what prompted police to initiate the pursuit of the suspect weren't immediately available.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, San Gabriel police and county firefighters responded to the scene.