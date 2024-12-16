Wild chase ends in North Hollywood standoff after suspect hits cars

A chase came to an end in North Hollywood after the suspect was hit by an oncoming car.

A chase came to an end in North Hollywood after the suspect was hit by an oncoming car.

A chase came to an end in North Hollywood after the suspect was hit by an oncoming car.

A chase came to an end in North Hollywood after the suspect was hit by an oncoming car.

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Authorities are in a standoff with a suspect who sideswiped cars and drove recklessly through busy parts of the San Fernando Valley Monday afternoon.

The pursuit ended near Vineland Avenue and Hortense Street in North Hollywood after the suspect ran a red light and was struck by an oncoming car at an intersection. The collision caused the airbags in the suspect's car to be deployed, prompting a quick end to the chase.

Multiple Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies are attempting to get the driver out of the vehicle, but the suspect is refusing to surrender.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 3:15 p.m. as the suspect weaved in and out of traffic on surface streets in the Sun Valley area.

Authorities say the suspect is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.