Chase: Possible armed robbery suspect leading LAPD on pursuit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Los Angeles police Friday night are chasing a robbery suspect who may be armed.

AIR7 was over the pursuit around 10:30 p.m. as the driver fled on surface streets in the Koreatown area.

The driver fled at slow to moderate speeds as several LAPD cruisers followed closely behind.

Police continued the pursuit on downtown streets and into South L.A.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.