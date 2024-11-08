Possible shooting suspect leading authorities on chase through LA County

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A suspect possibly connected to a shooting is leading police on an erratic chase through the San Fernando Valley.

AIR7 was over the pursuit just before 4:40 p.m. Thursday as the driver fled in a minivan on the northbound 170 Freeway in North Hollywood.

Los Angeles police say the suspect may be armed and could be connected to a shooting in Echo Park that wounded two people.

The driver is fleeing at moderate speeds while on the freeway but driving slow while on surface streets. A dog appears to be in the front seat of the minivan.

At one point, the driver was boxed in by police in Sun Valley but made a U-turn and maneuvered past a line of police cars.

There have been multiple instances when the driver pulled over and stopped but would then continue to flee.

The chase has gone through the northbound 5 Freeway in Pacoima and is now in the Santa Clarita Valley.

BREAKING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.