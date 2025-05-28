Chase: Possibly armed suspect on dirt bike flees LAPD during erratic pursuit

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A possibly armed suspect on a dirt bike fled at high speeds and weaved in and out of traffic during an erratic chase through Los Angeles Tuesday afternoon.

AIR7 was over the pursuit just before 5:20 p.m. in the South L.A. area as the suspect fled LAPD on surface streets.

During the pursuit, the suspect drove on sidewalks and maneuvered past other vehicles on busy roads.

The chase went through downtown L.A. where it appeared law enforcement lost track of the motorcyclist. It's unclear if the suspect was later apprehended.

Police said the suspect may have been armed with a gun.