Children's Hospital Los Angeles pauses gender-affirming care for new transgender patients

Children's Hospital L.A. will not provide hormone therapy to transgender patients after Trump's executive order to restrict gender-affirming care.

Children's Hospital L.A. will not provide hormone therapy to transgender patients after Trump's executive order to restrict gender-affirming care.

Children's Hospital L.A. will not provide hormone therapy to transgender patients after Trump's executive order to restrict gender-affirming care.

Children's Hospital L.A. will not provide hormone therapy to transgender patients after Trump's executive order to restrict gender-affirming care.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Children's Hospital Los Angeles has reportedly paused the initiation of hormone therapy for new transgender youth patients.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times, the move means there will be no gender-affirming care for patients under the age of 19 at CHLA, which is a major provider of care for transgender youth.

Last week, Trump signed an executive order seeking to restrict gender-affirming care for people under the age of 19.

The order would move to restrict medical institutions that receive federal funding from providing such care -- including puberty blockers, hormone therapies, and surgeries -- calling on the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to "take all appropriate actions to end the chemical and surgical mutilation of children."

Hospital officials say the gender-affirming care is paused until they have a better understanding of the executive order's implications. CHLA said its pause on initiating hormonal therapy for youth began Feb. 1, according to the Times.

Those who are already receiving hormone therapy at CHLA will not be impacted.

ABC News contributed to this report.

