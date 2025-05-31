36 Chinese, Taiwanese nationals arrested at underground nightclub in Los Angeles area

LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- Thirty-six Chinese and Taiwanese nationals suspected of being in the United States illegally were arrested at an underground nightclub, HSI Los Angeles reported.

The raid occurred on Friday morning and included personnel from Homeland Security Investigations Los Angeles, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the El Camino Real Financial Crimes Task Force, according to HSI Los Angeles.

The financial task force is a multi-agency initiative of federal and state investigators focused on financial crimes in Southern California, according to the Los Angeles Times. Internal Revenue Service Criminal Investigations, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, the California Department of Justice and HSI Los Angeles are task force members.

The location of the nightclub was not disclosed.

An HSI Los Angeles video showed the arrestees being handcuffed and loaded into waiting white vans outside of the nightclub.

On Monday, HSI Los Angeles arrested 12 Mexican nationals suspected of entering the nation illegally after traveling in a small boat from Mexico to Long Beach, The Times reported.