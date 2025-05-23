NB lanes of 71 Freeway in Chino Hills closed due to major police investigation

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Authorities are responding to an incident on the 71 Freeway in the Chino Hills area that has prompted a full closure of all the northbound lanes.

Details are limited, but Caltrans has shut down all NB lanes at Butterfield Ranch Road and Euclid Avenue.

Video from the scene shows California Highway Patrol officers blocking all the lanes. Traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Butterfield Ranch Road.

Eyewitness News is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.