CHP officer injured after hit-and-run driver rear-ends patrol vehicle on 91 Freeway in Anaheim

The officer was sitting in his vehicle conducting a traffic stop when the driver smashed into the unit.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- A California Highway Patrol officer was injured Tuesday morning after a driver rear-ended his vehicle on the 91 Freeway in Anaheim and took off.

The hit-and-run crash happened just after 8 a.m. as the officer was conducting a traffic stop on the right shoulder of the WB 91 Freeway near Euclid Street.

According to CHP, the officer was inside his vehicle when the driver of a black Nissan pickup truck smashed into it and fled. The truck was found under the Euclid Street overpass but the driver, who was described only as an adult male, remains at large.

Authorities said he was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue shorts.

The officer suffered only minor injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact CHP's Westminster office.