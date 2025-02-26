CHP officers shoot and kill suspect after chase ends in Winnetka, authorities say

WINNETKA, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- A man was fatally shot Wednesday by California Highway Patrol officers after a police pursuit in Winnetka, authorities said.

The CHP began pursuing a man driving a van around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday on 7236 Sunnybrae Ave. between Lassen and Mayall streets.

CHP officers opened fire on the suspect after he allegedly drew his gun, killing him.

It was not immediately known why the CHP was chasing the suspect.

CHP Officer Sergio Garcia told City News Service the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division will be assisting with the shooting investigation.

City News Service contributed to this report.