7 arrested in Anaheim as CHP recovers $200,000 in stolen Nike Jordans

ByABC7.com staff KABC logo
Tuesday, November 26, 2024 10:57PM
CHP arrests 7 in OC, recovers $200,000 in stolen Nike Jordan sneakers
The sneakers were stolen from a train container in San Bernardino County and investigators tracked them down in Anaheim.

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- CHP officers arrested seven people in Anaheim and recovered more than $200,000 in Nike Jordans that were stolen from a train container in San Bernardino County.

Investigators determined the sneakers that were stolen in Amboy were then transported in a U-Haul truck. On Nov. 22, they were able to track the truck down in Anaheim.

Officers pulled over the U-Haul, as well as a pickup truck believed to be linked to it. They arrested seven people, recovered the stolen sneakers and seized burglary tools as well.

The suspects are facing felony grand theft charges.

