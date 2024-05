Chuck E. Cheese to phase out Munch's Make Believe band, but one SoCal restaurant will keep it

Chuck E. Cheese will phase out its animatronic band from all but two restaurants. One of those restaurants is in SoCal.

Chuck E. Cheese's resident band, the Munch's Make Believe band, has been an animatronic staple at the restaurant for years.

Now, the fan favorite is being phased out from all but two of the pizza and arcade chain's restaurants.

The Chuck E. Cheese in Northridge is one of the two restaurants keeping the original Munch's Make Believe band.

The company said the other location keeping the animatronic band is in New York state.