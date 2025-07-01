Hollywood Forever Cemetery will host August movie screenings

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Cinespia, LA's iconic outdoor cinematic experience presented by Amazon MGM Studios and Prime Video, is bringing more thrills to Hollywood Forever Cemetery this August, starting Saturday, August 2.

Attendees can watch movies at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery, surrounded by Hollywood's iconic late film stars and unique history.

Every Saturday in August, there will be movie screenings of fan-favorite cult classics to rom-coms.

Cinespia will have a live DJ before and after each screening. Attendees will enjoy a free photo booth featuring backdrops from your favorite films. There will also be a beer and wine bar and concession stands throughout the evening.

This is the list of movies set to be played during the rooftop cinema series.

August 2: Point Break - Point Break brings big surf, bigger stunts, and the most philosophical bank robbers you've ever met. Keanu's FBI agent goes deep undercover, but it's Patrick Swayze's zen outlaw Bodhi who steals the show (and the vault).

August 9: Full Moon Slumber Party: The Lost Boys + An American Werewolf in London - Picnic all day and slumber party 'til the creatures come out-because it's a full moon, a blue moon, and a supermoon all rolled into one wild night. Celebrate with vampires, werewolves, and two of the coolest, creepiest cult classics ever made. Some nights were made for monsters.

August 16: Zoolander - Zoolander is coming to Hollywood Forever Cemetery for a night of glam, glitter, and glorious nonsense. Derek, Hansel, and Mugatu make fashion dumb, dangerous, and downright hilarious. You'll laugh, you'll pose, you'll maybe try to pronounce "eugoogly." Expect outrageous outfits, shoutable quotes, abs, absurdity, and Aqua Net. Bring your best Blue Steel and let's make the cemetery runway ready.



August 23: Psycho - Join for a Hitchcockian night of spine-tingling suspense, shrieking strings, and the shower scene that made everyone rethink bath time. With unforgettable performances from Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh, and Vera Miles, this is the mother of all thrillers-and it's never looked better under the stars. Bring your best friend, whether or not it's your mom. Check in, if you dare.

Doors open at 7:15 p.m. Tickets should be purchased in advance but will be available, subject to availability.

For more information or if you would like to purchase a ticket, click here.