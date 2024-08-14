City council approves temporary stop to demolition permits on low-income housing in Boyle Heights

The Los Angeles City Council approved a temporary stop to demolition permits on low-income housing in Boyle Heights, hoping to slow gentrification in the area.

BOYLE HEIGHTS, LOS ANGELES (CNS) -- The Los Angeles City Council Tuesday unanimously approved a measure to protect residents of Boyle Heights from displacement and gentrification.

In a unanimous vote, the City Council approved what is known as an Interim Control Ordinance, which acts as a temporary measure to halt demolitions of rent-controlled and affordable housing units. It also prevents developers from exploiting the gap period until long-term protections under a community plan are officially adopted.

The ICO is intended to provide "immediate'' protection for Boyle Heights residents until a community plan is finalized over the next few months, according to Councilman Kevin de León's office, which encompasses the 14th District, including Boyle Heights.

"The approval of this ICO is a powerful statement that Boyle Heights is not for sale,'' de León said. "This ordinance is not just about stopping demolitions -- it's about defending the heart and soul of our community from those who would prioritize profits over people. We're sending a clear message to developers: We will not allow the displacement of our families or the erasure of our culture.''

The Boyle Heights ICO prohibits the issuance of demolition permits for two specific types of housing units within the Boyle Heights Community Plan area: structures subject to LA's Rent Stabilization Ordinance, and structures containing multi-family dwelling units designated by covenant for lower-income households.

The ordinance includes an urgency clause to ensure immediate preservation of public peace, health and safety, making it effective upon publication, which is expected to happen once Mayor Karen Bass signs off on it.

The ICO is effective for 45 days upon publication, with the possibility of a 10-month and 15-day extension, and may be further extended for an additional year, or until the Boyle Heights Community Plan update is adopted.

