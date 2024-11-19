Studies show firefighters are 14% more likely to die of cancer than the general population.

City of Glendale to cover costs of cancer screenings for all 157 firefighters

Glendale is the first city in California to give all of its firefighters a cutting-edge screening test that can detect 50 different types of cancer.

GLENDALE, Calif. (KABC) -- When firefighters wake up in the morning and say goodbye to their families, they're willing to risk their lives for people they don't know.

However, another occupational hazard such as cancer is an unspoken risk. That's why the city of Glendale is hoping to provide its firefighters some peace of mind.

"Every fire we face releases hazardous chemicals and fumes, burning plastics, synthetic materials and other harmful substances that don't just vanish when the flames go out," explained Glendale Fire Chief Greg Fish during a news conference on Monday.

Studies show firefighters are 14% more likely to die of cancer than the general population. In 2022, the World Health Organization declared firefighting a carcinogenic profession.

"Right now, when one of our members comes down with cancer, most of the time, they find that cancer in Stage 3, Stage 4," said Glendale Firefighters Association Vice President Chris Jernagen.

It's a potential occupational hazard.

"We can't say that as a community we support our firefighters and that we love them and they are our heroes, but yet not allocate the budget and the funding needed to ensure that they are safe," said Glendale Mayor Elen Asatryan.

The Galleri test starts with a questionnaire and blood draw.

The samples are taken to the Providence Roy and Patricia Disney Family Cancer Center where it's scanned for the DNA fragments that tumor cells shed.

"For example, pancreatic cancer or ovarian cancer, which are very aggressive tumors that tend to grow very quickly, they shed into the bloodstream rapidly," said Dr. Ora Gordon with the Disney Family Cancer Center.

If any signal is found, patients may undergo further testing. When Capt. Ara Zakarian got screened, it was a bit nerve-racking.

"I was anxious, you know, they said it will take somewhere between two to four weeks to get those results. I could tell you that my family is anxious," he said.

But Zakarian said knowing is empowering.

"Early detection will allow our members to go home to their families. It's a better chance for them to go home to their families," he said.

The Galleri test usually costs $850 at various Providence locations. All 157 Glendale firefighters will get the screening and the city says it will be offered annually.