City pays nearly $5M settlement to family of man shot and killed by San Bernardino officer in 2023

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KABC) -- The City of San Bernardino has agreed to pay nearly $5 million to the family of a man shot and killed by police in 2023.

Body camera video released by the San Bernardino Police Department shows their officer chasing the suspect, who they say was armed with a stolen gun, in December 2023.

The shooting unfolded after the suspect, Robert Brown, ran from his car following a traffic stop.

The police video shows Brown hopping two fences, both times dropping a handgun, which is visible in the video.

Police claim the gun was back in Brown's hand when their officer opened fire.

The 9-millimeter gun was reported stolen from Las Vegas, according to police. They say the 28-year-old from Rialto had a "no bail warrant" for his arrest and an extensive criminal history.

"$4.9 million doesn't bring my brother back. It doesn't heal the wounds left in our hearts," his sister said on Tuesday afternoon, speaking out on behalf of the family. "Robert was a son, a brother, an uncle, a friend, and most importantly, a father... My brother was denied his day in court. Why should the officer get to avoid court completely?"

The family is calling for prosecution in the shooting death.

Their attorney, Brad Gage, alleges various police department polices were violated that day, and says the force used was unreasonable. The family subsequently filed the lawsuit, which was settled by the city for $4,881,250.00

The family says the settlement -- most of which is going into a trust -- will support Brown's child.

Aside from announcing the resolution of the case, the city of San Bernardino told Eyewitness News it has no additional comment regarding the settlement.