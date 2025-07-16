Pasadena wild animal rescue center seeking donations to move to new location

PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- For close to twenty years, Cleo Watts and her team of volunteers at Cleo's Critter Care in Pasadena have helped nurse wild animals back to health, before releasing them back into the wild.

But Watts said she was recently given notice by her landlord that she needs to move out of her location by October.

It means she-along with the more than 900 skunks, opossums and other wild animals she helps every year-now face an uncertain future.

"It's very upsetting, and especially because it's baby season," said Watts. "I mean it's everything to care for the animals; they need us. They're orphans; they're sick and they need help."

Watts said her team performed a critical role rescuing animals during the January fires that devastated Altadena and many of the surrounding communities.

"We were up there getting animals out. We were getting domestics out for people that were reaching out about their pets going missing."

Watts said they've started a GoFundMe campaign at https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-cleos-critter-care-relocate-rescue-wildlife to raise money to try to move someplace else, preferably in the same area.

"We have been getting donations in which is great," said Watts. "We're very thankful for the community to be stepping up.

"But we don't want to be put in this situation again, so we're asking the community to share if they have any leads on a small property they would be will to donate to us."

Evelyn Stewart, the lead volunteer at Cleo's Critter Care, is hopeful they'll get the help they need to continue their mission.

"If you put your heart to something, it will work, you just have to keep going one foot in front of the other."