Closure of Heathrow Airport in London disrupts travel at LAX

The closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a fire is disrupting travel across the globe, including at LAX.

The closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a fire is disrupting travel across the globe, including at LAX.

The closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a fire is disrupting travel across the globe, including at LAX.

The closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a fire is disrupting travel across the globe, including at LAX.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The closure of London's Heathrow Airport due to a fire is disrupting travel across the globe, including at LAX, where many passengers were left stranded.

Heathrow Airport, one of the world's busiest, will be closed all day Friday after a fire at a nearby electrical substation knocked out its power.

At least 1,350 flights to and from Heathrow were affected, flight tracking service FlightRadar 24 said, and the impact was likely to last several days as passengers try to reschedule their travel.

At LAX, four flights were canceled Thursday, while others were delayed or diverted. Long lines were still seen throughout the airport Friday morning.

One man told Eyewitness News he was on his flight to London for about 3-4 hours, when the passengers were told the aircraft was turning back due to the fire at Heathrow.

"We're now trying to find hotels and other flights to get out of L.A. and back into the U.K.," he said.

A fire at an electrical substation near London's Heathrow Airport has closed one of the world's busiest airports.

The fire at a power station about 2 miles from the airport was brought under control about seven hours after it erupted in a ball of flames, the London Fire Brigade said.

"We don't know the cause of this fire. It's obviously an unprecedented event," Energy Secretary Ed Miliband said.

Miliband said the fire had also knocked out a backup generator supply to the airport. Heathrow said in a statement that the fire had given it no choice but to close the airport for the day.

"We expect significant disruption over the coming days, and passengers should not travel to the airport under any circumstances until the airport reopens," the airport said.

Heathrow is one of the world's busiest airports for international travel. It had its busiest January on record earlier this year, with more than 6.3 million passengers, up more than 5% from the same period last year. January also was the 11th month in a row that it averaged over 200,000 passengers a day, with the airport citing trans-Atlantic travel as a key contributor.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.