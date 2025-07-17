Colombian singer Juanes addresses LA raids during Hollywood Bowl show: 'We must stay united'

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Colombian singer Juanes performed at the Hollywood Bowl Wednesday for the first time since 2018 and took time to address the recent immigration raids.

"I know it has been a difficult time, not just in Los Angeles, but the world, because we watch the news and look at social media and we see how difficult things are and sometimes we become afraid," he told the audience in Spanish. "Now more than ever we must stay united. I think that this wonderful country won't have a greater gift then all the people that have come here from other parts of the world."

Lucrecia Lasala, a Juanes fan who's originally from Argentina and has been in the U.S. for 25 years, said now is a good time for music.

"It brings us together," she said. "We're very separated right now and we need to come together. We need to appreciate our Latinos, our artists out there, our hard-working people."