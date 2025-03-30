Comedian Paul Rodriguez arrested for drug possession in Burbank

His lawyer said the star did not have any controlled substances in his possession and was not under the influence.

BURBANK, Calif. (KABC) -- Comedian Paul Rodriguez was arrested for drug possession Friday in Burbank, and his lawyer is now fighting the charge, claiming the star did not have any controlled substances and that his civil rights were violated.

The arrest happened around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Burbank Police Department, officers pulled over a vehicle in which Rodriguez was a passenger and found drugs in the car.

Rodriguez, who's best known for his stand-up comedy and films like "Tortilla Soup" and "A Million to Juan," was booked into the Burbank Police Jail and was later released with a citation to appear in court on April 25.

His lawyer Bobby Samini released a statement, saying the charge is "false" and "lacks foundation."

"Mr. Rodriguez was a passenger in a vehicle that was pulled over by the Burbank Police Department [ Friday ] night," the statement read. "He fully cooperated with law enforcement at all times. Law enforcement asserted that the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez did not have any controlled substance in his possession, nor was he under the influence of any controlled substance. Mr. Rodriguez's arrest and treatment constituted a violation of his civil rights. We look forward to establishing Mr. Rodriguez's innocence in a court of law."

A city attorney will decide whether Rodriguez, 70, will face formal charges.

In addition to his more than 30-year career as a stand-up comedian -- often doing routines in both English and Spanish -- Rodriguez has appeared in more than 40 films including "Beverly Hills Chihuahua'' in 2008 and 2002's "Blood Work'' with Clint Eastwood along with numerous TV shows and specials.

