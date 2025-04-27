Community shows up to support Westchester independent bookstore damaged in car crash

After the crash, the beloved store cat, Pages, was missing for hours. Now that they've reopened, the community showed up to celebrate National Independent Bookstore Day.

After the crash, the beloved store cat, Pages, was missing for hours. Now that they've reopened, the community showed up to celebrate National Independent Bookstore Day.

After the crash, the beloved store cat, Pages, was missing for hours. Now that they've reopened, the community showed up to celebrate National Independent Bookstore Day.

After the crash, the beloved store cat, Pages, was missing for hours. Now that they've reopened, the community showed up to celebrate National Independent Bookstore Day.

WESTCHESTER, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A vehicle slammed into a Westchester bookstore early Friday morning, forcing the small business to close.

The bookstore has since reopened and is taking the time to celebrate, especially after such a close call.

Dozens of community members flocked to The Book Jewel on La Tijera Boulevard to celebrate National Independent Bookstore Day on Saturday.

"It's a big celebration across the nation for independent bookstores, and so we have special items that you can only get at independent bookstores today," said manager Sean Moor.

"It's essential to have the opportunity to come in and shop and buy things that are in the area," said customer Blake Mayer. "I've seen tons of big bookstores come and go, and it's important to have a spot where we can come and have the community know our families and kids."

For Moor, the show of support has been especially meaningful after a difficult setback. Around 1 a.m. Friday, a driver crashed into the store's entrance, damaging shelves and books and forcing the shop to temporarily close.

READ MORE: Driver crashes into entrance of bookstore in Westchester

A driver slammed into the front of a bookstore in Westchester overnight, leaving behind significant damage.

"Everything was in shambles. It looked like a bomb had gone off, and we couldn't find our cat, our beloved store cat, Pages, for hours," Moor said. "She finally crawled out from some secret hiding spot in the back... and we're really grateful for the community's support today."

"I'm glad that it turned out the way that it did, and they're open a day later, which is pretty amazing," said customer Jeff Blair.

Saturday's event was about more than just books, it was about supporting independent bookstores and helping them thrive in the community.

"Bookstores are opening all across the country, and a lot of them are small passion projects," Moor said. "We certainly make ends meet, and it's because we connect with the community and the community connects with us."

For a full list of independent bookstores near you, visit indiebound.org.