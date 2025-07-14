Competition schedule released with LA28 Olympics now 3 years away

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The torch is lit and the countdown is on! We are officially three years away from the opening ceremony of the 2028 L.A. Olympic Games.

Four-time paralympian and gold medalist April Holmes has been here before, but says she's excited nonetheless.

"To know, like, we are three years away from the games actually being on home soil, but I'm serving in a different capacity now. Before, I had to get my body ready, my mind ready, to actually put that USA uniform on and compete, and now it's all about safety," said Holmes, interim CEO for U.S. Center for SafeSport. "Now, I'm an interim CEO at Safesport, and it's all about, 'How do you keep children safe?'"

LA28 is also celebrating 1 million enrollments in the PlayLA youth and adaptive sports programs. About 700 students showed up for PlayLA Day at the Colosseum. There were free activities, adaptive equipment demonstrations, and interactive experiences for families.

"Part of our legacy to the city of L.A. and to the community has been the PlayLA program in which we have donated, committed $160 million to the city so that every kid can play sports," said Reynold Hoover, CEO of LA28.

"Sports are important because they help you build, like, endurance, showing up for yourself and just becoming better, a better person and stuff, and I am so proud of myself, too, as I've grown as a person as well," said Andrea Lara, a senior at Bell High School who is also part of the Students Run L.A. program.

While three years, or 1096 days, may seem like a fair amount of time away, Hoover says this stretch is crucial as they prepare to welcome millions to Los Angeles.

"Between now and then, there's a lot of planning that needs to be done," said Hoover. "There's a lot of recruitment still to be done. We just moved our offices to downtown Los Angeles. We're excited about that. There's just an awful lot of work still to be done."

While there is much to do, Hoover says they are on track. Hoover also announced on Monday that the competition schedule is now available. You can now find your favorite sport and see when and where it'll be played at la28.org.