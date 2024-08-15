Compton manufacturing business struggles with ongoing illegal street takeovers

A Compton manufacturing business has been grappling with recurring illegal street takeovers for over a year, impacting both employee safety and operations.

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- For over a year, a manufacturing business in Compton has been hit by a wave of illegal street takeovers, turning the streets surrounding the facility into a chaotic scene of screeching tires and nearly 50 cars.

"My concern is as a company, we're paying taxes and they keep repairing damage caused by the street takeovers and to me, that's a waste. So why are my tax dollars being used for this," said Juan Molina, a general manager of a business in the area.

Molina said the weekly incidents not only destroy the property but also impact his security team. In a recent street takeover in June, one of his security guards was punched in the face.

"I was making sure nobody was parking in the parking lot. There was a car that was coming in and I told them to leave, but another car showed up and blocked the main entrance. Before I knew it, he attacked me and I called the police," said security guard Luis Alamilla.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said they have responded to multiple incidents in the area. The most recent street takeover happened this past Sunday around 1 am. Multiple vehicles were blocking the street and officers cleared the scene.

However, the security team said they always come back.

"What's sad is the police officers, I mean I know they're busy, but the only thing they do is chase them away. So it's been the worst this year so far," Alamilla said.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors said they will develop a working group that will examine and consider the trends of communities and streets most affected.