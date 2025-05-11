Teen arrested in fatal shooting of 12-year-old boy at Compton park

COMPTON, Calif. (KABC) -- A teenage boy was arrested Sunday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a 12-year-old boy at a park in Compton, authorities said.

The shooting was reported just before 4 p.m. at Fig/Oleander Park Friday afternoon, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

The victim was found shot in the stomach and first responders performed first-aid measures, but the boy later died at a hospital.

Authorities said investigators determined that the suspect was a 17-year-old boy based on unspecified evidence from the scene. An arrest warrant was issued, and the suspect was taken into custody in Los Angeles at about 10 a.m. Sunday, sheriff's officials said.

He was booked at a nearby station and transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Details on what led to the shooting have not been released.

City News Service contributed to this report.