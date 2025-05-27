Multiple people shot at Connecticut shopping center: Police

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

A shooting has occured at a mall in Waterbury, Connecticut.

WATERBURY, Connecticut -- Multiple people were shot at a Connecticut shopping center on Tuesday, police said.

Officers responded to the Brass Mill Center in Waterbury at approximately 4:40 p.m. following reports of a "disturbance," Waterbury Police Chief Fernando Spagnolo said during a press briefing. They found several victims suffering from gunshot wounds, he said.

The victims were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. There are no fatalities at this time, according to Spagnolo.

Spagnolo did not confirm the number of people shot or possible shooters amid the ongoing investigation.

State police and federal agencies are assisting in the investigation, the chief said.

"There's a tremendous amount of law enforcement here right now," Spagnolo said. "We're following some very strong leads."

Spagnolo said he does not believe there's any threat in the immediate area.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.