Teen boy dies after suffering medical episode during ice hockey game in New York

BETHPAGE, N.Y. -- A teen has died after suffering a medical episode during a varsity ice hockey game in New York over the weekend.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. on Saturday at the Town of Oyster Bay Ice Skating Center in Bethpage on Long Island.

According to Nassau County police, 17-year-old Connor Kasin lost consciousness on the ice during an intermission of the hockey game. Officials say people at the skating center began giving the victim CPR before first responders arrived at the scene and took over.

Kasin was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

In a message to the community, Massapequa Public Schools Superintendent William Brennan shared his condolences to the Kasin family.

"It is with profound sorrow that I inform you of the tragic loss of one of our beloved Massapequa High School students, Connor Kasin," Brennan said. "Connor was a cherished member of our school community, known for his kindness, positivity, enthusiasm, and big smile. He had a way of bringing light and joy to those around him, and his absence will be felt deeply by all of us."

Brennan said that counseling services would be available to all students, staff and families in light of Kasin's death.

Authorities are still trying to determine what led up to the incident.

