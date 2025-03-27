Construction in full swing at new home of Dodgers' Single-A minor league team in Ontario

ONTARIO, Calif. (KABC) -- As the Dodgers prepare for their home opener Thursday, there's a different kind of excitement brewing in the Inland Empire.

Starting next year, the Dodgers Single-A team will begin playing at a $100 million stadium known as the Ontario Sports Empire Complex.

The minor league currently plays in Rancho Cucamonga as the Quakes, but their contract with the city expires next year. That's when they'll be moving to Ontario.

"It'll be a great way to get the Dodgers experience without having to travel too far," said Jennifer McLain Hiramoto, the Executive Director of Economic Development for the city of Ontario. "Crews are working overtime to meet our opening day, April 2026, deadline."

Construction on the 200-acre complex is well underway, and the facility is expected to draw thousands of Dodger fans every year.

On top of that, it will also service as a sports tourism hub for youth sports, including baseball, softball, soccer and football. It will include top-tier athletic facilities, multiple fields and, of course, a professional baseball stadium.

"We're really excited to partner with everybody to see the next generation of Dodgers take their first steps in their professional career right here in the city of Ontario," said Dodgers Director of Player Development Matt McGrath.

Once fully operational, the Ontario Sports Empire is projected to bring in 1.2 million visitors each year, generate $70 million in annual economic impact and support nearly 700 jobs.