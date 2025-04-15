Several suspected copper thieves caught in the act in Altadena

ALTADENA, Calif. (KABC) -- Several suspects accused of stealing copper are now behind bars after authorities said they target the Altadena area.

The arrests happened Sunday night, according to an Instagram post from the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deapartment's Altadena station, but additional details about where it happened or exactly how many suspects were apprehended were not released.

Photos released by the sheriff's station showed a trunk full of copper wires, along with many more in the back seat.

While authorities say they will continue to conduct more operations, they urge community members to make a report if you see something.