Michigan man in viral driving Zoom hearing had license suspension lifted in 2022: Officials

Corey Harris' suspension had been lifted two years ago and he is now in the process of sorting through a clerical error.

Corey Harris' suspension had been lifted two years ago and he is now in the process of sorting through a clerical error.

Corey Harris' suspension had been lifted two years ago and he is now in the process of sorting through a clerical error.

Corey Harris' suspension had been lifted two years ago and he is now in the process of sorting through a clerical error.

New information has come to light after a video of a man in Michigan driving during a Zoom court hearing over his suspended license went viral.

Corey Harris appeared in the viral video driving in the Zoom court hearing while he was accused of driving with a suspended license. But a judge had ordered the suspension on Harris' license be lifted two years ago.

Man with suspended license appears in Michigan court over Zoom while driving

According to the Michigan Secretary of State's office, the court never sent the clearance.

The viral video had many in disbelief that someone accused of driving with a suspended license would show up to a virtual court hearing while driving.

Since his suspension had been lifted two years ago, he is now in the process of sorting through a clerical error.