Man with suspended license appears in Michigan court over Zoom while driving

If you are accused of driving with a suspended license, you probably shouldn't show up to a virtual court hearing while driving.

That is exactly what happened during one hearing in Washtenaw County, Michigan earlier this month -- and the judge couldn't hide his shock.

When the defendant Corey Harris connected via Zoom, he could be seen behind a wheel. He even said that he was pulling up to his doctor's office.

"Your Honor, we're respectfully requesting an adjournment in this matter, possibly three to four weeks if the court will allow," said an attorney during the hearing.

"OK, so maybe I don't understand something. This is a driving while license is suspended?" asked Judge Cedric Simpson.

"That is correct, your Honor," the attorney responds.

Shortly after, Judge Simpson revokes Harris' bond and orders him to surrender by 6 p.m.

"Oh my God," gasps Harris before the hearing ends.

Court records show Harris was charged with driving with a suspended license back in October of last year.