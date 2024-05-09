Man injured after Corvette becomes pinned under big rig on 5 Freeway in Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Crews worked to rescue a man in his 70s who was trapped in a Corvette after the car got pinned underneath a big rig on the northbound 5 Freeway in Castaic.

The crash was reported just before noon Thursday near Hasley Canyon Road, prompting a response from Los Angeles County firefighters.

Footage from the scene showed multiple firefighters pull the man out of the Corvette and rush him to a hospital.

Authorities say the man, believed to be 77 years old, suffered crush injuries.

It's unknown what led up to the crash. Multiple lanes were closed as crews worked to extricate the man.

