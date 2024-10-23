Man arrested in Glendale for allegedly killing woman in Costa Mesa

COSTA MESA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing a 38-year-old woman in Costa Mesa, police said.

Investigators responded to the 1900 block of Maple Avenue around 2:30 p.m. after a woman was found dead in the backyard of a home.

"When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased and immediately began an investigation," police said in a news release.

Details regarding what led up to the death were not released.

Upon further investigation, it was determined by detectives that the victim and suspect were friends, the department said. The suspect was located in Glendale, and Costa Mesa police detectives traveled there to arrest him.

The woman's identity was being withheld pending notification of relatives. Police also were withholding the name of the suspect to protect the victim's identity.

An investigation is ongoing. Further details on the arrest were not immediately released.

City News Service contributed to this report.