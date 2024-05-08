Councilwoman Park introduces Coastal Care+ team in Venice Beach, aimed at cleanup and beautification

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park introduced Coastal Care+ team in Venice Beach, "which will provide enhanced services across our coastal neighborhoods and free up resources for other parts of the Westside."

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park introduced Coastal Care+ team in Venice Beach, "which will provide enhanced services across our coastal neighborhoods and free up resources for other parts of the Westside."

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park introduced Coastal Care+ team in Venice Beach, "which will provide enhanced services across our coastal neighborhoods and free up resources for other parts of the Westside."

Los Angeles Councilwoman Traci Park introduced Coastal Care+ team in Venice Beach, "which will provide enhanced services across our coastal neighborhoods and free up resources for other parts of the Westside."

VENICE, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Locals and tourists flock to Venice Beach daily, but they are often met with trash or public restrooms they're not able to use.

On Tuesday, Los Angeles City Councilwoman Traci Park announced the launch of the area's first Coastal Care+ operation.

"Our care plus coastal team gives us added resources to ensure that hazardous material aren't flowing into our storm drains and poisoning our environmentally sensitive areas," Park said.

Coastal Care+ programs help remove health and safety hazards and solid waste from homeless encampments.

"In the ocean there's all this trash and the bathrooms are overfilling sometimes. I would enjoy if they came on a daily basis to clean the area and I think the tourists would come and enjoy it," Katie Santa Cruz, a Mar Vista resident said.

Community leaders also announced the rollout of new services to address homelessness in Venice like the vibrant Venice initiative.

L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is trying to find solutions for homelessness. She was in Washington D.C. to fight for federal help to tackle veteran homelessness.

"Residents and visitors often encounter restrooms that are in disrepair, lived in or have been vandalized. That's unacceptable which is why I'm introducing a motion today to fund restroom ambassadors and beautification services so that our restrooms here are safe," Park said.

Park said she's also introducing a motion with the goal of funding mental health beds and treatment for homeless individuals living on the street.

The initiative will be a collaborative effort with L.A. Public Works, the Bureau of Sanitation and Environment and the Department of Recreation and Parks.