Waymo vehicle involved in crash on 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A Waymo vehicle was involved in a crash on the 10 Freeway in West Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The two-car collision happened just before 1 a.m. on eastbound lanes of the freeway near Bundy Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Investigators said someone was in the driver's seat of the Waymo vehicle at the time of the crash and its self-driving capabilities were activated. That person and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the crash suffered mild to moderate injuries.

The CHP said speed is believed to be a factor but additional details were not available. Authorities could not say which vehicle was at fault.

Back in March, Waymo started offering driverless rides within a 63-mile radius, stretching from Santa Monia and Venice to downtown L.A. At that point, the vehicles weren't yet allowed on freeways.

In a statement to Eyewitness News, a Waymo spokesperson said an "autonomous specialist" was behind the wheel of the vehicle "when it was struck from behind by another vehicle traveling at a speed of approximately 86 mph in a 65 mph posted speed limit zone. The autonomous specialist reported feeling back pain and was taken to a medical facility by ambulance. We are in touch with the relevant authorities and will continue investigating this incident."