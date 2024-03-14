Waymo now offering robotaxi service in LA. Here's what you need to know

Waymo will offer driver-less ride-hailing services in a 63-square mile area stretching from Santa Monica and Venice to downtown L.A.

Waymo will offer driver-less ride-hailing services in a 63-square mile area stretching from Santa Monica and Venice to downtown L.A.

Waymo will offer driver-less ride-hailing services in a 63-square mile area stretching from Santa Monica and Venice to downtown L.A.

Waymo will offer driver-less ride-hailing services in a 63-square mile area stretching from Santa Monica and Venice to downtown L.A.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Get ready to see cars without drivers on some streets in the Los Angeles area.

Beginning Thursday, Waymo will offer driver-less ride-hailing services in a 63-square mile area stretching from Santa Monica and Venice to downtown L.A. For the time being, the vehicles cannot get on freeways.

To start, Waymo will offer free rides to the 50,000 people who have signed up for the service. Eventually, the company will start charging for rides.

The robotaxis already operate in a few other cities like San Francisco and Phoenix, despite concerns of safety risks. L.A. and Austin will be the company's third and fourth cities.

So far, Google's Waymo vehicles have not been involved in any major safety incidents, but they have been the target of people in some of those cities.

In February, a Waymo car was set on fire and vandalized by a mob in San Francisco's Chinatown.

We're learning more about a brazen act of vandalism on a driverless vehicle in San Francisco's Chinatown.

Earlier this month, a homeless man was accused of trying to steal a Waymo vehicle in downtown Los Angeles.

This comes two weeks after the California Public Utilities Commission voted to allow the company to expand its operations in the L.A. area.

L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn issued a statement after the CPUC's approval of the service, calling it a "dangerous decision."

"These robotaxis are far too untested and Angelenos shouldn't be Big Tech's guinea pigs," Hahn said. "Decisions like this one should be informed by cities, not made over city objections."

When asked if they would use the service, Adrian Miles of West Hollywood said: "I think it'll be fine. Technology has advanced a lot...I would trust it."

Tim Decuir expressed a different opinion.

"Little apprehensive about having nobody behind the wheel. Technology is not there. It will be, but maybe not today," he said.

City News Service contributed to this report.