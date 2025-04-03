Crenshaw Mile Brings Historic One-Mile Race to South Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The highly anticipated inaugural Crenshaw Mile, South Los Angeles' first USA Track & Field-sanctioned and certified one-mile road race, will take place on Saturday, April 5, 2025, from 9 AM - 1 PM.

The event will happen from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. kicking off at S. Crenshaw & Slauson Ave and finishes at S. Crenshaw Blvd & W. Vernon Ave.

Registration is open and you can register by visiting, thecrenshawmile.com

The Crenshaw Mile was created as a safe, fun, and fast race welcoming runners, joggers, and walkers of all ages, while showcasing the Crenshaw District at its best. Four-time Olympian and Crenshaw High School graduate Johnny Gray will serve as the Grand Marshal for the inaugural Crenshaw Mile.

The Finishers Village will feature key community partners, including: Kindred Space LA, birthFUND, LA Care South LA, Food Access LA/Crenshaw Farmers Market, We Love Leimert, Crenshaw Family YMCA, LA LGBT South LA Center, Black Women for Wellness, American Heart Association, Dom Von Studio, Crenshaw Juice Co, and South LA Cafe.

The Crenshaw Mile is proud to support birthFUND, a network of families committed to expanding access to safe and affirming birth care across the country. Registered participants can make a donation that will go towards supporting their vital work in tackling the maternal mortality crisis one family at a time, matching individual funders with families in need of quality birth support through midwifery.

This partnership also marks the kickoff of 2025 Black Maternal Health Week (April 11-17), underscoring our commitment to raising awareness and supporting initiatives that uplift Black mothers and families. By participating in the Crenshaw Mile, runners and community members are directly contributing to meaningful change in South Los Angeles.

To learn more about birthFUND and how to support, visit www.thebirthfund.com

