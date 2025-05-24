Future of school serving low-income and homeless students in Hyde Park is uncertain

The school has been in limbo for the last eight months, and now, families and staff are wondering if they'll be using the summer break to relax or to find a new school or job.

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The future of a local school hangs in the balance as we near the end of the academic year.

Crete Academy in Hyde Park serves extremely low-income students, including many who are experiencing homelessness. But, it may need to close its doors.

"I been struggling a little bit in my math, and my teacher helps me, and I feel happy about that," said 4th grader Ja'mond Moore. "Yeah, and now I'm really good at it."

Ja'mond has been attending Crete Academy in the Crenshaw District since he was 4 years old. Now, he's 10, and although he and his mom have high praises for the school, it may be Ja'mond's -- and all the other students and staff's -- last school year.

"So right now, we are waiting for the superintendent to add us to their June 3 board meeting, their agenda, so that they can vote," said Hattie Mitchell, the founder of Crete Academy. "We can follow this due process of appeals, this public process, whereby we are determined whether or not we'll stay open or not."

Now under appeal, Crete Academy was initially denied its charter renewal, citing inefficiencies in academic performance.

Mitchell says it's unfortunate that one year of low test scores is the determining factor when they've shown growth in all other years. She says Crete Academy's mission is to serve students and families in extreme poverty, saying they have a very high low-income population, and 21% of students are experiencing homelessness.

A statement from the L.A. County Office of Education says, "At this time, no decision has been made regarding the renewal of Crete Academy Charter School. The board will be reviewing information and input before determining next steps. We are committed to keeping our community informed and will provide updates as more information becomes available."

"To see that our authorizers are not recognizing -- number one -- the community demand and need for this school and what we do, but also just measuring us against all other schools in the state when we don't look like all other schools in the state, and we don't do what all other schools in the state do," Mitchell said.

"I have four kids of my own, so not knowing what next year will look like is... angsty," said Alyssa McDaniel, a first-grade teacher at the school.

"I have 50 staff members. I have over 30 interns. We have 350 students, which represent about 280 families, and people are like, 'What's going to happen?'" Mitchell said.

If the charter is not renewed or if no vote is made before June 30, Crete Academy will close.

