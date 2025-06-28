Crews battle rapidly growing brush fire in Inland Empire near Silverwood Lake, evacuations underway

Evacuations are underway for the recreational areas of Silverwood Lake.

Crews were battling two different fires in the Inland Empire Saturday afternoon, with one burning on both sides of Highway 138.

Crews were battling two different fires in the Inland Empire Saturday afternoon, with one burning on both sides of Highway 138.

Crews were battling two different fires in the Inland Empire Saturday afternoon, with one burning on both sides of Highway 138.

Crews were battling two different fires in the Inland Empire Saturday afternoon, with one burning on both sides of Highway 138.

Crews were battling two different fires in the Inland Empire Saturday afternoon, with one burning on both sides of Highway 138.

The first fire, which is being called the Lake Fire, is burning near Silverwood Lake, north of Crestline and Lake Arrowhead.

Video shows a large plume of smoke coming from the Lake Fire.

At least 150 acres have burned and San Bernardino County firefighters say the fire is spreading quickly. It doubled in size in just one hour.

Fire authorities said it has the potential to burn 1,000 acres.

Evacuations are underway for the recreational areas of Silverwood Lake.

Those in the area are asked to avoid Highway 173 and Highway 138. The fire is burning on both sides of Highway 138.

Another fire erupted nearby in San Timoteo Canyon. It's being called the Smiley Fire.

The fire was first spotted at around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. At least 12 acres have burned.

Forward progress of the Smiley Fire stopped at around 4:30 p.m.

San Bernardino County Fire says structures are near the fire line.

