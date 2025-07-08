Evacuations underway as firefighters battle a fast-growing brush fire in Castaic

24/7 LiveLos AngelesOrange CountyInland EmpireVentura CountyCalifornia
Tuesday, July 8, 2025 10:12PM
Crews battle fast-growing brush fire in Castaic
Firefighters are battling a fast-growing brush fire in Castaic, with evacuations underway Tuesday afternoon.

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fast-growing brush fire in Castaic, with evacuations underway Tuesday afternoon.

The Bert Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive and has already scorched at least 30 acres, according to fire officials.

The terrain-driven blaze was burning uphill under high-tension wires and was threatening structures, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.

