Evacuations underway as firefighters battle a fast-growing brush fire in Castaic

CASTAIC, Calif. (KABC) -- Firefighters are battling a fast-growing brush fire in Castaic, with evacuations underway Tuesday afternoon.

The Bert Fire was reported shortly after 2 p.m. in the area of The Old Road and Biscailuz Drive and has already scorched at least 30 acres, according to fire officials.

The terrain-driven blaze was burning uphill under high-tension wires and was threatening structures, fire officials said.

No further details were immediately known. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. This article will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.