Crews battle large commercial structure fire in Irvine

IRVINE, Calif. (CNS) -- A large fire affecting a commercial building in Irvine shut down nearby streets Saturday afternoon.

The fire was reported just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1700 block of Kettering Street, between Gillette and Armstrong avenues, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

A third alarm was placed and nearby Alton Parkway and Aston Street were also shut down to traffic.

Fire Capt. Thanh Nguyen said all personnel from inside the building were evacuated due to the severity of the flames.

There were no immediate reports of injuries, and the cause of the fire was not clear.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be added here as information becomes available.

Copyright 2025, City News Service, Inc.