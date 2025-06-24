Crews break ground on $240 million campus revamp of Inglewood High School

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Inglewood High School has been standing for more than 100 years, and on Tuesday crews broke ground on the campus to give it a major facelift.

Once the transformation is complete, the school will have two new career and technical education buildings and several other site improvements, including technology-integrated classrooms, STEM labs, arts and performing venues, new athletic facilities and flexible learning spaces.

The revamped campus will cost $240 million, most of which comes from Measure I bond funding.

The Inglewood Unified School District said it hopes the new campus will foster critical thinking and creativity for all of its students.

Construction is expected to be completed by 2027.