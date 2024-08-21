Thieves break into Van Nuys shop selling self-defense devices, including less-lethal guns

VAN NUYS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Thieves broke into a Van Nuys business that sells self-defense devices, including less-lethal pistols and other weapons.

NakeStores is a distributer of Byrna self-defense products like less-lethal guns, less-lethal rifles, pepper sprays and other items used for self-protection - weapons that could prove dangerous in the wrong hands.

Store owner Mike Mahfoud said this is the second time in almost exactly a year that his business has been burglarized.

Five burglars broke into the business around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday and were in no hurry as they rummaged through the store.

"They took their sweet time, basically - 22 minutes," Mahfoud said. "Around 20 to 22 minutes total, from the time they broke in until they left."

He said the situation has been stressful.

"Running to your business to find out what's going on, to see what's missing, how you're going to fix it. Right now, we're going to have to reinforce the entire place," he said.

LAPD tells Eyewitness News that they received the call at 3:40 a.m. but didn't specify when the officers arrived on scene. They said the officers reported the crime as "all over" at 4:10 a.m.

Mahfoud said he's frustrated about the break-in, but not necessarily about the police response time.

"I mean, they're doing their best," he said. "But the robbers, the burglars, they don't care anymore."

Mahfoud says he's still taking inventory of what was stolen, but he confirmed that the thieves made off with several boxes of his products.

