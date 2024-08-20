Thieves ram car into South LA sneaker store and steal merchandise - again

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A high-end sneaker store in South Los Angeles was burglarized overnight - and it's not the first time that store has been hit by thieves this summer.

At least eight masked suspects broke into Rich LA on Century Boulevard just before 4 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The burglars used a green Kia to smash into the storefront before they ran in to ransack the store. By the time officers arrived, the suspects were already gone.

The business has only been open for a few months, but Tuesday's incident was the fourth time that the business was hit. It was first targeted in July, and the last incident was about 10 days ago.

Relatives of the store owner say about $85,000 in merchandise was stolen in Tuesday's incident. No arrests have been made.

The owner of another business in the same strip mall spoke to Eyewitness News but didn't want to show his face on camera.

"I don't know what we could do to stop it," he said. "I mean, they try everything. They put bars... and they're still taking their cars and run it into the building."