Evacuation order in place for 110-acre brush fire burning in Riverside County

AGUANGA, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire officials are battling a vegetation fire in Aguanga in the Inland Empire.

In an update at 3:45 p.m., Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said the once 10-acre Crossing Fire at Lower Ranch Road and Pete Crossings had grown to 112 acres.

An evacuation order and warning were issued for residents in the area.

Areas north of Dove Drive, south of Pico Lane, east of Shortcut Trail, and west of Summerset Way/Ridgecrest Trail are under the evacuation order.

Areas north of Amaretto Way/Pico Lane, south of Highway 371, east of Shortcut Trail, and west of Tule Valley Road are under the evacuation warning.

Residents can see an interactive map here.

An evacuation shelter was established at Hamilton High School, located at 57430 Mitchell Rd. in Anza.