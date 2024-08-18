Crowd shatters rear window of LAPD vehicle after police arrive at street takeover in Sun Valley

SUN VALLEY, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The rear window of a Los Angeles Police Department patrol vehicle was shattered after an officer arrived at the scene of an overnight street takeover in the San Fernando Valley, authorities said.

The incident occurred at the intersection of Strathern Street and Whitsett Avenue, where drivers and spectators held one of multiple sideshows late Saturday night and early Sunday.

As the officer responded to the scene, the crowd surrounded the patrol unit and smashed the rear window. The officer drove away from the location for personal safety reasons, and the crowd dispersed.

Another street takeover was held at Vanowen Street and Woodley Avenue, drawing a massive crowd as cars performed donut maneuvers in the middle of the intersection.

No arrests were announced.