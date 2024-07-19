CrowdStrike stock price plummets amid worldwide IT outage

Shares fell nearly 15% in early trading on Friday.

CrowdStrike outage sparks global chaos with airline, bank and other disruptions

NEW YORK -- The stock price of cybersecurity company CrowdStrike plummeted in early trading on Friday amid a global IT outage that has affected clients worldwide.

Shares fell nearly 15% on Friday morning, dropping the price to its lowest level since May.

"The issue has been identified, isolated and a fix has been deployed," CrowdStrike CEO George Kurtz said in a post on X.

The outage affected CrowdStrike customers who use Windows products, Kurtz added.

Shares of Microsoft inched downward on Friday morning but did not experience the sell-off endured by CrowdStrike.

The outage hindered services at airlines in the U.S. to banks in Europe to a media company in Canada.

More than 1,000 flights were canceled in the U.S. on Friday morning, in part due to the outage. Alaska State Troopers confirmed 911 outages across the state. Several U.S. hospital systems were impacted, including medical facilities in Massachusetts, Cincinnati and Kentucky.

The New York Stock Exchange, however, carried out normal operations.

"NYSE markets are fully operational and we expect a normal open this morning," a spokesperson said early Friday morning.