Cyclist killed in Hyde Park hit-and-run crash; police searching for suspect

HYDE PARK, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run crash that left a cyclist dead Friday in Hyde Park.

The crash happened just before noon on W. 63rd Street near Overhill Drive. When officers arrived, they found a man in his 40s dead at the scene.

As of Saturday, the driver involved has not been found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.