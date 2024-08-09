Shop limited-edition Disney collectibles celebrating D23

As a participant in multiple affiliate marketing programs, Localish will earn a commission for certain purchases. See full disclaimer below*
D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event is held every two years in California.
This magical event is the place to be for fans who love all things Disney, Pixar, Star Wars & Marvel. The weekend-long celebration brings fans together for one-of-a-kind experiences, presentations, performances, and of course exclusive shopping opportunities.
But not everyone can make the bi-annual trek to celebrate all things Disney, and that's where the Disney Store has you covered with D23 exclusive products.
Check here to preview collections launching at D23, which will become available on DisneyStore.com starting August 12 at 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT.
Shop these incredible, limited-edition collectibles that are available for pre-order today.
See some of our favorite D23 limited edition pins available now on DisneyStore.com.
