Neighbor charged with murdering Redlands couple expected in court Wednesday

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- The man accused of murdering a Redlands couple is expected to appear before a judge in court Wednesday.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, was charged with two counts of murder and two special circumstance allegations in connection to the deaths of Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79, who were initially reported missing.

"From the beginning of this case, what we were impressed by were the community members, the friends and loved ones who learned about the Menards and came forward to indicate that things weren't right," said San Bernardino County District Attorney Jason Anderson during a Tuesday news conference.

Sparks is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. With those charges, the DA could decide to seek the death penalty.

According to Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber, a family member told officers Sparks had admitted to killing two people.

"It was while our teams were on site that the police dispatcher received information from an individual identified as a family member indicating that [ Sparks ] was involved in the disappearance and had admitted to killing two people and was threatening suicide," said Tolber.

He was arrested late Thursday, days after his neighbors, the Menards, were reported missing from their home in the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort.

He surrendered voluntarily after he was found underneath his home, which was torn down by a police armored vehicle with a hydraulic battering ram.

"He did have a rifle and he did attempt to kill himself when police discovered him," said City of Redlands spokesperson Carl Baker. "The weapon misfired ... it didn't go off."

Authorities concluded their search for the couple at Sparks' home earlier this week after human remains were found in bags in what authorities described as a concrete bunker underneath the property.

The remains have not been identified but officials believe they likely are the Menards.

The motive for the alleged killings remains unclear, but the community is heartbroken. They held a vigil over the weekend to remember the Menards.

"They were always together," said neighbor Tammie Wilkerson. "He was so sweet, gentle and always was concerned about everyone else."

She says it was clear the couple and Sparks hated each other. It likely started with a dispute over a pepper tree. Dan Menard asked Sparks to trim it and when he refused, Menard cut it himself, Wilkerson said. But there were probably other conflicts as well, she said.