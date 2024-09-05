Remains found under Redlands home ID'd as missing couple allegedly killed by neighbor

The remains that were found under a Redlands home have been identified as those of a missing couple, Stephanie and Daniel Menard.

The remains that were found under a Redlands home have been identified as those of a missing couple, Stephanie and Daniel Menard.

The remains that were found under a Redlands home have been identified as those of a missing couple, Stephanie and Daniel Menard.

The remains that were found under a Redlands home have been identified as those of a missing couple, Stephanie and Daniel Menard.

REDLANDS, Calif. (KABC) -- The remains that were found under a Redlands home have been identified as those of a missing couple, authorities confirmed Thursday. Their neighbor has been charged with their murders.

Michael Royce Sparks, 62, is charged with two counts of murder and two special circumstance allegations in connection to the deaths of Stephanie Menard, 73, and Daniel Menard, 79.

A neighbor accused of killing missing Redlands couple Dan and Stephanie Menard has been charged in connection to their deaths, authorities announced.

Sparks was arrested last week, days after his neighbors, the Menards, were reported missing from their home in the Olive Dell Ranch nudist resort.

The couple's remains were later found in what authorities described as a concrete bunker underneath Spark's home.

According to Redlands Police Chief Rachel Tolber, a family member told officers Sparks had admitted to killing two people prior to his arrest.

"It was while our teams were on site that the police dispatcher received information from an individual identified as a family member indicating that [ Sparks ] was involved in the disappearance and had admitted to killing two people and was threatening suicide," said Tolber.

An arrest was made in a Redlands nudist ranch where SWAT ripped apart the home of a person of interest in the disappearance of a missing couple.

He surrendered voluntarily after he was found underneath his home, which was torn down by a police armored vehicle with a hydraulic battering ram.

"He did have a rifle and he did attempt to kill himself when police discovered him," said City of Redlands spokesperson Carl Baker. "The weapon misfired ... it didn't go off."

The motive for the alleged killings remains unclear, but the community is heartbroken. They held a vigil over the weekend to remember the Menards.

"They were always together," said neighbor Tammie Wilkerson. "He was so sweet, gentle and always was concerned about everyone else."

She says it was clear the couple and Sparks hated each other. It likely started with a dispute over a pepper tree. Dan Menard asked Sparks to trim it and when he refused, Menard cut it himself, Wilkerson said. But there were probably other conflicts as well, she said.